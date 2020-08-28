60-year-old woman in critical condition after Hampton apartment fire

When crews got to the scene, they could see smoke coming from a second-story apartment. Teams put out the kitchen fire in about 15 minutes.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire and Rescue teams responded to an apartment fire which they said displaced four people and left a 60-year-old woman in critical condition.

The fire started at an apartment in the 1900 block of Kecoughtan Road. Crews were called there around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

A release from the division said working smoke alarms in the unit helped save lives that morning.

When crews got to the scene, they could see light smoke coming from a second-story apartment. Teams put out the kitchen fire in about 15 minutes, containing the blaze to that room of origin.

Rescue workers were told one woman was in the apartment, and they found the 60-year-old unconscious. She was taken to a hospital, and Friday morning, was still in critical condition.

Investigators said the fire appears to have been accidental. The building suffered smoke, fire and water damage, but the release said it was all minor.