NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Newport News police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the Wendy's parking lot at 15492 Warwick Boulevard.

A 63-year-old man was hit by a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by a 67-year-old Hampton woman just before noon on Wednesday, September 12.

The victim, who was from Newport News, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating the accident.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC