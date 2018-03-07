Besides surf fishing, casting a line off a pier is another way to make a big catch in the Outer Banks!

PIER FISHING

Pier fishing is another way to cast a line and reel in a big catch. Most piers are within walking or driving distance.

The best part a fishing license is not required to fish off an Outer Banks fishing pier because fishing piers carry their own “license.”

Even if you don’t want to fish you can pay a small fee just to sightsee.

Outer Banks.com has a list of pier destinations including the following.

Jennette’s Pier

Jennette’s Pier is known as the “granddaddy” of fishing piers on the Outer Banks. It dates back to 1939 but was remodeled due to hurricane damage. The pier partners with the North Carolina Aquarium and has a research center with exhibits. Kids will for sure love to explore Jennette’s Pier.

Avalon Fishing Pier

Avalon Fishing Pier is one of the oldest in the Outer Banks. It was built in 1950 and is located in central Kill Devil Hills. It has a tackle shop at the pier and it’s open 24 hours a day for night fishing.

Nags Head Pier

Nags Head Pier opened in the late 1950s and it also offers a tackle shop and a restaurant. The pier is open 24 hours a day during the summer months.

Outer Banks Fishing Pier

Outer Banks Fishing Pier is located in South Nags Head and is a little smaller. It also includes a tackle shop and restaurant. It’s seasonally open 24 hours a day.

Hatteras Island Fishing Pier

The Hatteras Island Fishing Pier is known as the Rodanthe Pier. It has taken a number of hits by hurricanes over the past couple of decades. The pier has a tackle shop, game room, and some of the best ocean views.

Avon Pier

Avon Pier is located in the center of Hatteras Island. It features a tackle shop, snack shop, gift shop like many of the others. The pier is located near a restaurant.

Frisco Pier

The Frisco Pier is currently closed due to years of hurricane damage. It’s located at the southern end of Hatteras Island.

