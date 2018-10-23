VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Tuesday afternoon at Princess Anne Road and Fitztown Road.

Authorities responded to the crash at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday involving a motorcycle and recycling truck.

The motorcyclist, who authorities identified as 75-year-old Peter Joseph Schuffles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Schuffles is originally from North Carolina.

Investigators learned that the recycling truck stopped at a stop sign in the 5700 block of Fitztown Road while Schuffles was heading southbound on Princess Anne Road toward Fitztown.

The recycling truck began to cross over Princess Anne Road in the path of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no more details have been released time.

