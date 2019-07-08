NORFOLK, Va. — Gini Harter is trying to get back to normal after a scary situation on Tuesday.

It all started when the 84-year-old got a phone call from a man who claimed he worked for the IRS. Harter said he told her she owed thousands.



“He told me about all the accusations that could happen, and that I would be arrested. I said, ‘What are you talking about? I don't understand at all,’” said Harter.



It became worse.

Harter said the caller asked her to go to the bank and withdraw $7,000.

So, she did.

He asked her to use the money to buy thousands worth of gift cards and hand them over to him. He instructed her to go to Walmart and several other stores inside of a mall.

Harter said clerks questioned her about the purchase, and they ultimately declined to do it.

“The worst part is I’m too trusting of a person, and I feel very betrayed. It’s awful,” said Harter.

She said she came close to losing her savings.

After going from store to store, Harter called her daughter, who stopped her just in time and told her it was a scam.



“The Lord was with me through this whole thing, in fact, I apologized to the Lord today. I said, 'Im sorry I didn't listen better to you, because it was so horrendous,'” said Harter.

Harter said the scam came during an especially stressful time in her life.

She just moved to Norfolk from Wyoming three weeks ago and is still trying to settle into her new home.



“I wasn't crying hard, I was just kind of choking up and he could tell what I was doing," she said. “He says, 'You’ll be fine.' He says ‘I’m gonna take care of you, just trust me.’”

On Wednesday, the fake caller continued to call her seven different times.

That time around, Harter did not pick up the phone.

There are a few tips from the IRS to help people easily identify when a supposed IRS caller is a fake.

These are five things the scammers often do, but the IRS will not do:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will we call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without allowing you to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money, here’s what you should do: