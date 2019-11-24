HAMPTON, Va. — Three years ago, members of the West End Baptist Church in Hampton began saving change in order to restore the neglected house across the street.



They saved $25,000, enough to transform it into the Victory House, a transitional home for Women Veterans.



On Saturday, the church’s Senior Pastor, Paul Thomas, gathered his congregation for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for your love and your giving, cause it was your giving that made this happen," said Pastor Thomas.



With their hands, members of the church saved the empty house from falling apart.

Hazel Roland has lived next door to the house for 20 years. Roland and other neighbors said it has been a drug house through the years.

“I've seen them come and go. I’ve seen it when it was just going down. I felt like it was gonna be just condemned,” said Roland.



Roland and other members of the church walked into the home to see the finished product for the first time.

As they entered every room, they gasped, their jaws dropped, some, like Roland, even cried.

The emotion came from knowing they each played a role in transforming the home into a source for good.

The cozy home was restored with new flooring, walls, an added bedroom, and new furniture.

Beyond providing women veterans with an affordable place to live, the Victory House will help them with job training and doctor visits to the Hampton VA Medical Center, which is only three miles away. The women will have access to the home and its services for $500 a month.



Vernissa Thomas, the church’s first lady, dreamed up the idea of the Victory House. The former reserve member saw a need to help women veterans transition from military to civilian life.

Vernissa and her husband, Pastor Thomas, decided to buy the home and restore it.

“A lot of times, once [veteran women] they’re released from the military, they don't even know where to get resources… they don't know where to start,” said Vernissa.

“We hope that they get love, we hope that they get additional skills, we hope that they get their spiritual needs met. That’s basically what everybody needs, whether you’re a veteran or not.”



Jimmy Gray, the Vice Mayor of Hampton, thanked the congregation for the work they’re doing to help women veterans.

“Many [veteran women] fall on hard times and need a hand to lift them up and put them in a better position so that they can continue living a productive life, and I think that’s what this home is gonna do by providing a place to live and helping veterans make a transition and get the services they need,” said Gray.

Vernissa and the members of the church said this is only the beginning. They plan to expand their services to help more women.

“I’m just so excited and I can't wait to see this house grow, I know it's gonna grow,” said Roland.

“We have the security and love cause God is good all the time.”

