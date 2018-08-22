VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — For the origins of the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach, you have to go back to the early 1960’s.

That was when the Steel Pier was still standing at Rudee Inlet, before what the four-day event is today.

The first ever ECSC was in 1962 in Long Island, New York, when a group of teens held a beach and surf party.

A year later, the surfing contest was brought to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and it has stayed there ever since.

Today, ECSC is the second longest-running surfing contest in the world.

More than a 100,000 people will flood the oceanfront this week to see the competition, but they’ll also enjoy live music, motocross, and volleyball tournaments.

