A man is dead after a bicycle-vehicle accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say a male cyclist died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police say it happened in the 4800 block of Blackwater Rd. just before nine p.m.

The cyclist was traveling southbound on Blackwater Rd. A 2005 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound, struck him.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Camry were injured in the crash.

Police say they have not charged anyone at this point, but the crash is still under investigation.