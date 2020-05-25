A person has died following a fatal crash on Shore Dr.

One person died and three others were injured during a serious crash in the 5300 block of Shore Dr. on Sunday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person has died following a car accident in the 5300 block of Shore Dr. Sunday.

Virginia Beach Police said they received a call about a serious crash at 7:41 p.m.

The fatal accident occurred when a silver Chrysler minivan traveling in the eastbound lanes crossed the center median and struck a white Mitsubishi SUV traveling in the westbound lanes.

Police say the three people inside of the Mitsubishi were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The person driving the minivan suffered life- threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police said the east and west bound lanes remained closed from Kimball Cir. to Lake Shore Dr.