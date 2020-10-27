A woman wants an alpaca back, but a Virginia Beach farm says it's better with them

Sundari is one of six alpacas at the Hunt Club Farm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Through all the goats, chickens and pigs that call Hunt Club Farm home, there is only one animal there that farmer Jennifer Gilmore cares about.

"I just really care about my animal and she’s not doing well," Gilmore said in an interview with 13News Now this Monday.

In April 2020, Hunt Club Farm purchased an alpaca named Sundari through Gilmore.

Gilmore, an alpaca farmer for nearly a decade with roughly 40 alpacas in her Windsor-area farm, has developed a newfound concern for the health of the alpaca following the death of a baby alpaca born prematurely.

“There’s a chance she might not adjust to life there, sometimes when you change their environment they don’t adjust well," Gilmore said.

Concerns over the Alpaca's weight and overall health at the farm has prompted Gilmore to ask for the alpaca back in her care.

“She’s losing weight and I think she’s stressed and looks like she hasn’t adapted to that environment. The owner immediately got defensive. She thinks I was questioning her ability to care for the animals which is not what I was doing at all," Gilmore said.

Hunt Club's owner Randi Vogel, maintained and stood by her team's care for Sundari, and argues that the condition of the alpaca had actually improved since taking her in.

“We had problems getting her to gain weight but she’s gained 20 pounds since coming here," Vogel said.

Texts show communication between the two sides for weeks before Gilmore posted on social media about her concerns for the alpaca.

“Animal control has been here and we are completely compliant, but I’ve gotten over 50 texts and threatening emails saying people are going to steal it. It’s not hers, she sold it to us," Vogel said.

A post from Gilmore's on Facebook read: "I am completely heartbroken."

In a response posted to Facebook, Vogel responded to some of Gilmore's concerns, part of which read: "It is NOT OK to make false accusations or assume that you know more than a licensed veterinarian. It is WRONG to accuse Virginia Beach Animal Control of ignoring the law."

In interviews with 13News Now, both Vogel and Gilmore shared differences in proper alpaca care.