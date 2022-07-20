AAA: How to avoid getting caught in a road rage incident

More people are worried about getting caught in a road rage incident. In the last month, four people have been shot driving around Hampton Roads interstates.

NORFOLK, Va. — Driving down the interstate, your main concern is probably getting a speeding ticket or a fender bender. Now, more and more people are worried about getting caught up in road rage.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police told 13News Now earlier this month they are seeing a rise in aggressive behavior.

"There's a lot of aggressiveness nowadays that we are seeing on the interstate," she said.

Road rage has been responsible for about 300 deaths since 2013, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

But Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater said there are things you can do to attempt to get yourself out of a bad situation or avoid it altogether.

If you find yourself near a violent driver throwing things, using their vehicle as a weapon, or pulling a gun, he said you should:

Not respond to that driver and avoid eye contact.

Be tolerant and forgiving; they may just be having a really bad day.

Be sure to allow enough room around your vehicle so you can escape if you need to.

Do not get out of your vehicle.

If necessary, call 911 for assistance or dial #77 to call Virginia State Police.

Remember, you can only control your own behavior.

Make sure you behave wisely and always make good judgment decisions.

Adcock said you can attempt to avoid a violent situation altogether by communicating early, using your turn signals and keeping space between you and other cars. Keep to the right and avoid blocking the left lane.

Turn down your high beams when traffic is coming toward you. He also said a couple of quick taps on your horn are more effective than one long blast.

AAA also recommends investing in a dash cam, so you have evidence in case you do get into an accident.

"Obviously in the news, we’ve seen an increase and our whole thing is how we can have motorists travel as safely as they can," he said.