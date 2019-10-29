VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA Tidewater Virginia is offering the Tipsy Tow service this Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year seasons.

The goal of the program is to provide a safe alternative to drinking and driving on roads in Hampton Roads. The service will be available in the greater Hampton Roads area from 9 p.m. on October 31, 2019, until 6 a.m. on January 1st, 2020.

Tipsy Tow will help keep motorists and children safe as they travel the streets.

The free service for AAA members and non-members will be provided in the Greater Hampton Roads area including Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown, and Williamsburg.

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home.

“Our Tipsy Tow program helps AAA do what we do best - protecting roadway users by helping potential drunk drivers and everyone else on the road – make it home safely,” said Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “The program works to bring attention to the dangers of drinking and driving beyond just giving an intoxicated driver a safe ride home. AAA wants motorists to be aware of the high crash risk from drinking and driving especially associated with the holiday season.”

Anyone can call 1-(800)-AAA-HELP. The caller simply tells the dispatcher, "I need a TipsyTow," to receive both the free tow and ride home.

The service is not for passengers, it's limited to a one-way, one-time ride for the driver. The Tipsy Tow will only take the driver to their home.

Reservations are not accepted, and the tows are available within the greater Hampton Roads area. This service is provided free of charge to prevent alcohol-related car crashes.

