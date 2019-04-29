NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 2,000 local high school seniors are expected to fill the Ted Constant Convocation Center for College Commitment Day.

The event takes place on April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Prompted from the stage by popular local DJ Shaggy, students will clap, stomp, and cheer for each other, making the fourth annual College Commitment Day, sponsored by Access College Foundation, one of the loudest and most visual events of the year.

During the celebration, there will be signs identifying the schools the students will attend in the fall, the students will hear uplifting messages and express gratitude for the assistance Access provided to secure grants, scholarships and other financial aid necessary to afford higher education.

Local superintendents, donors, partners, colleges, and community leaders will also be in attendance.

The public can watch the event streamed live on ACCESS' Facebook page.