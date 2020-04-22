Accidental house fire in Chesapeake displaces 3, kills 2 cats

The emergency call came in at 11:52 a.m., and the Chesapeake Fire Department said its team arrived at the Deep Creek site within two minutes. Nobody was hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake house fire that started with a kitchen accident displaced three adults and killed two cats on Wednesday morning.

The fire was in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, in the 2000 block of Powell Circle. The emergency call came in at 11:52 a.m., and the Chesapeake Fire Department said its team arrived on site within two minutes.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which was ruled an accident. When the fire department got to the house, the people who lived there had already evacuated the building.

Crews quickly got the blaze under control with hand lines, but were unable to save the owner's two cats that were stuck inside.