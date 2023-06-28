Fiery Accomack County car crash sends 6 people to the hospital

Crews were dispatched to the area around 1:45 a.m. after hearing about a two-car crash. Firefighters said heavy flames were coming from one of the cars.

PARKSLEY, Va. — A two-vehicle crash and resulting car fire sent six people to the hospital early Wednesday, according to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Lankford Highway and Parksley Road just after 1:45 a.m. with a report of an accident with both vehicles possibly on fire.

Firefighters confirmed that heavy fire was coming from one of the vehicles, and that all of the passengers were out.

Crews pulled an attack line from the engine, attacked the fire, and subsequently extinguished it.

Six people were brought to the River Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Units remained on the scene to assist with traffic until the roadway could be cleared.