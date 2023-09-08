Accomack County man dead after tractor-trailer crash

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road and partially eject a pickup truck driver who wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash in Accomack County Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Route 13 when two vehicles, a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck and a tractor-trailer collided, says Virginia State Police.

The initial investigations revealed that the driver of the pickup truck, 43-year-old Eduardo Marvin Simon-Gabriel, failed to yield as he was attempting to cross through the Route 13 and Daugherty Road intersection.

The vehicle then crashed into a 2002 Freightliner tractor-trailer and was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road and partially eject Simon-Gabriel, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, from his pickup truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.