Accomack County

Student charged after gun found inside car at Accomack County high school

A K9 search led to the discovery of the gun at Arcadia High School on Monday.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after authorities found a gun in their car on school property in Accomack County.

A police K9 search led to the discovery of the gun at Arcadia High School on Monday.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun or assault rifle under the age of 18, and possession of marijuana under the age of 18. 

The teen was taken to the Norfolk Detention Center.

