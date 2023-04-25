Student charged after gun found inside car at Accomack County high school

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after authorities found a gun in their car on school property in Accomack County.

A police K9 search led to the discovery of the gun at Arcadia High School on Monday.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a handgun or assault rifle under the age of 18, and possession of marijuana under the age of 18.