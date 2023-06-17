Community rallies for justice after mother killed in Accomack County crash

Erika Bailey died after she was hit by a car while on a walk. Her family and friends want answers as to why the driver still doesn't face charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A community in Accomack County is rallying for justice for a mother hit and killed by a driver.

On April 12, 26-year-old Erika Bailey died after she was hit by a car while on a walk along Nocks Landing Road. Bailey’s boyfriend and 6-year-old daughter were also hit, but they have since recovered.

Virginia State Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Jessica Waterfield. Investigators say neither speed nor alcohol played a role in the crash.

But, more than 60 days later, Bailey's friends and family are still left with questions.

“We’re trying to figure it out, like, we just don’t know," said Shameia Pettit, one of Bailey's lifelong friends. “Heartbroken, like unbelievable.”

Some community members are questioning why charges have yet to be filed in the case.

“Someone lost their life, people were hurt and it’s been two months and no charges," said Willie Justis, a local pastor and community activist.

In an April statement, the Accomack Commonwealth's Attorney's Office called the incident a “tragic accident.” You can read the full statement below:

“Several members of the community have contacted my office regarding the tragic accident which occurred on Nock’s Landing Road on April 13, 2023. The investigation into that accident is ongoing.

As a result of the continuing investigation, no decision has been made, regarding potential criminal charges. This office intends to carefully review all of the available evidence prior to making any decision.

The Accomack County Commonwealth Attorney’s office owes a duty to all parties involved, and to the community, to ensure that the investigating agency, along with the courts, handle this matter with sensitivity and decorum in the pursuit of justice.”

But that answer isn’t enough for Bailey’s loved ones.

“We need justice for her immediately,” Pettit said.

Bailey's boyfriend, who was also hurt in the crash, attended Saturday's rally. He called Bailey a "marvelous person."

13News Now reached out to the Accomack Commonwealth's Attorney's Office Saturday to see if there’s an update in the case, but we have yet to hear back.