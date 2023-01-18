x
Accomack County

Accomack County Sheriff's Office investigator charged with DUI after car crash

Investigator Michael McCready was off-duty, driving his unmarked assigned car when the accident happened.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An investigator with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office has been charged with DUI after being involved in a car crash Monday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Michael McCready, 41, was involved in an accident on Nelsonia Road, just outside Bloxom.

McCready was off-duty, driving his unmarked Sheriff's Office vehicle when the crash happened around 4 p.m.

Deputies said McCready appeared to be intoxicated at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Virginia State Police stepped in to investigate and charged McCready with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

After an administrative investigation, he was fired.

