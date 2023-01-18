Missing 18-year-old's remains found in Accomack County

A hunter found the skeletal remains of teenager who'd been missing since April 2022 in the Painter area of Accomack County.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A hunter found the skeletal remains of an 18-year-old man who'd been missing since April 2022 in Accomack County.

The hunter found the remains in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road in Painter, Virginia on Jan. 9, according to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells.

When deputies got to the woods, they found remains "consistent with human features," the sheriff's office said.

The remains were taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Officer, who confirmed the remains were human and identified them as Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville.

According to previous 13News Now reporting, Bailey was last seen on April 14, 2022, in the 36000 block of Seaside Road in the Painter area of Accomack County. April 14 was also the last day he had any contact with his family.