ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A missing Accomack County woman was last heard from more than a week ago.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Alyssa Nicole Taylor doesn't have a car but said she was leaving the area in a tractor-trailer for a few days.

She was last heard from on Sept. 13.

Taylor is 5'5", 200 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.