Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Accomack County, man faces charges

A 2008 Honda Odyssey collided with a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle, which then burst into flames.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man faces reckless driving charges after hitting a motorcyclist with his car in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. on Lankford Highway at Chesser Road.

A 2008 Honda Odyssey went to make the turn onto Chesser Road and went into the left lane, hitting a 1997 Honda 1500 motorcycle. The motorcycle then burst into flames.

The driver of the motorcycle, Mark Crumpler, 62, was thrown from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the car, Marco Tulio Ortiz Gonzales, was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and is expected to be okay.