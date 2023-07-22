State trooper hurt in Accomack County crash

According to Virginia State Police, the trooper was following an ambulance north on Route 13 when the crash happened.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A state trooper is hurt and a man is under arrest after a crash in Accomack County early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper was following an ambulance in Painter on Route 13 northbound, south of Coal Kin Road. Around 2:20 a.m., the trooper saw an SUV traveling southbound crossing into northbound lanes.

The SUV veered into a northbound lane, where the trooper was driving, and struck the driver's side of the car. The trooper's car spun into the roadway, while the SUV drove off the roadway and into a ditch.

The trooper got out of the vehicle and walked over to the other car. That's when the driver, 24-year-old Traquan Briscoe tried to leave by driving in reverse, according to VSP.

Briscoe was taken to jail by another trooper, and is charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

The trooper who was hit stayed at the scene, where several friends and family of Briscoe came by. At the scene, VSP said 23-year-old Mattie Black assaulted the trooper.

Black was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony assault of a law enforcement officer.