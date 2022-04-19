Man wanted for Accomack County trailer park shooting

While deputies were on their way to the scene, the 29-year-old victim arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Accomack County are searching for a man connected to a shooting that left one man injured last week.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the deputies received a report of an argument that led to a shooting in the Woodland Mobile Home Park around 7:30 p.m. last Friday.

While deputies were on their to the scene, the 29-year-old victim arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. The man was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

At the trailer park, deputies saw multiple occupied homes had been shot. They said they also found a large number of cartridge casings throughout the area.

Upon investigation, warrants were obtained for 27-year-old Dominique Rashad Wescott, of Melfa.

Wescott is wanted for the following:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling

Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury.

Authorities are currently searching for Wescott. No other suspects are being sought for this incident at this time.