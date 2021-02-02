GREENSBORO, N.C. — We show a lot of COVID numbers to you. They're important to know, but
seeing these next numbers could really be eye-opening.
African Americans are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19.
African Americans are 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized.
African Americans are 2.8 times more likely to die due to COVID.
2WTK talked to Cone Health's Chief of Health Equality Monday and
a viewer asked if there was a physical reason African Americans are more likely to get sick with COVID.
“Let me first and foremost say, it has nothing to do with biology, it's all around the sociology. There is a history of systemic, institutional, and structural racism in America that has resulted in housing inequality, employment inequality, educational inequality. It’s a wealth gap and a health gap. Because of those social issues, we have healthcare inequalities,” says Dr. Alvin Powell.
While we work to solve the disparity, what can be done right now, is education and awareness. Just recently, Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye and his wife Shirley got their vaccinations. Shirley talked about the history of distrust between the African American community and the government. She says it's now about trusting in the future.