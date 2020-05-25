Search teams find body of missing boater in James City County

James Jackson, Jr., 70, was fishing at Diascund Creek Reservoir when he disappeared. Crews recovered his body about 18 hours after they found his empty boat.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police said that crews recovered the body of a man who had been missing since Sunday when he went fishing at Diascund Creek Reservoir.

Someone called police after seeing the empty boat of James Jackson, Jr., 70, around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

James City County Police and Fire departments began looking for him with help from York County Department of Fire & Life Safety and other groups. They suspended the search for Jackson at 8 p.m. They began looking for him again around 8 a.m. Monday.

People from the New Kent County Sheriff's Office and Marine Sonic joined the search Monday.

Police said crews found Jackson's body around 11:25 a.m. He was not wearing a life jacket.