After finding unmanned boat, rescue workers search for missing boater

The search for the missing man in Diascund Creek Reservoir was suspended overnight, but picked back up on the morning of Memorial Day.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An unmanned boat was called in around 5:15 p.m. on May 24, and since then, rescue workers have been searching for the man who should have been onboard, according to a spokesman for James City County.

The boat was found in Diascund Creek Reservoir, on the border of James City County and New Kent.

Last night, James City County police and fire teams worked with York Fire and Life Safety workers,the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and Richmond's MedFlight to try to find the missing boater.

Officials have not shared any information about the person they're looking for, except that he's an adult male.

The search was called off for the night around 8 p.m., and resumed the morning of Memorial Day with help from Marine Sonic and the New Kent Sheriff's Office.