NORFOLK, Va. — The Air Force Thunderbirds visited the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters before the 2019 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show on Friday.

On Facebook, the hospital posted photos of the crew swooping in to visit the children. No worries, they did arrive by foot not by plane.

The crews talked about their elite flight squadron. They also made sure the kids learned about the cool things they do during demonstrations.

Since the team’s inception, 325 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue.” The Thunderbirds are the Air Force's premier air demonstration team.

The Thunderbirds Showline consists of 24 professionals in various aircraft maintenance specialties. Eight of the 12 officers assigned to the team are highly experienced fighter pilots.

The pilots fly F-16 aircraft.

