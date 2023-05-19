Airplane enters closed area of runway at Norfolk Int'l Airport

It happened after the plane, an American Airlines aircraft, landed safely, according to airport officials.

NORFOLK, Va. — There were some slight issues at Norfolk International Airport Thursday night when an aircraft accidentally entered an area closed for a pavement rehabilitation project.

It happened after the plane, an American Airlines aircraft, landed safely, according to airport officials. When the plane crossed into the area, it ran over a piece of conduit.

The aircraft stopped, turned around and safely taxied out of the closed area and to the gate. There were no injuries and no damage to equipment other than to the conduit that was rolled over.