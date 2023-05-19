x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Airplane enters closed area of runway at Norfolk Int'l Airport

It happened after the plane, an American Airlines aircraft, landed safely, according to airport officials.
Credit: wvec
Flight Taking Off at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — There were some slight issues at Norfolk International Airport Thursday night when an aircraft accidentally entered an area closed for a pavement rehabilitation project.

It happened after the plane, an American Airlines aircraft, landed safely, according to airport officials. When the plane crossed into the area, it ran over a piece of conduit. 

The aircraft stopped, turned around and safely taxied out of the closed area and to the gate. There were no injuries and no damage to equipment other than to the conduit that was rolled over.

The runway was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

An update on Virginia Beach tornado recovery efforts

Before You Leave, Check This Out