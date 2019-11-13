NORFOLK, Virginia — Didn't get your hands on that highly-coveted ALDI wine and beer Advent calendar? No worries.

You can still get your wine and beer fix from the store but delivered right to your front door. ALDI has just announced that it's making alcohol delivery available nationwide.

Shoppers can visit ALDI's website or Instacart to make their beer and wine selection. ALDI started making grocery deliveries in 2017 and gradually expanded its service to more locations. Now, every ALDI store has access to online grocery delivery and residents in Hampton Roads can now enjoy alcohol delivery, as well.

ALDI and Instacart are offering free delivery for first-time customers with code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31, 2019.

Customers ordering alcohol must be 21-years-old or older and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present ID at the time of delivery.