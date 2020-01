ORF claims fights can be as low as $44 one-way, depending on seats and dates.

Norfolk International Airport announced on Tuesday that Allegiant is adding new nonstop flights!

Starting May 21 and 22, nonstop flights from Norfolk to Columbus, Nashville and Pittsburgh. The airport also claims fights can be as low as $44 one-way, depending on seats and dates.

Seasonal service for the fights will operates twice weekly.

However, the nonstop flights won't be around forever. They are only available through August 16 and 17th.