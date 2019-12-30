SUFFOLK, Va. — Is Amazon priming for development in Hampton Roads? Possibly.

According to Suffolk city documents, Amazon.Com Services, Incorporated purchased a little more than 87 acres of land at 2020 Northgate Commerce Parkway for more than $4,580,252 million at the start of December.

The company bought the land from developer Averitt Properties, Inc.

Amazon did confirm the purchase, but didn't release any details about development plans:

Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap. This land purchase in Suffolk provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs. Stay tuned for more information.

We reached out Tim Kelley, a city spokesperson, who didn't mention the sale, but did nod to city project policy:

Out of respect to the competitive and sensitive nature of the site location process, the Department of Economic Development has developed a policy to release project announcements in a coordinated manner with all party stakeholders. If such an opportunity presents itself on a project in Northgate Commerce Park, an official announcement will occur.

In 2017, when Amazon contemplated the location for its second headquarters, Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Hampton all vied to be sites. The company ended up locking on Northern Virginia to be one of the sites for HQ2.

