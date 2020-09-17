Amber Alert: Police searching for 17-year-old girl abducted by man in Stafford County

Police say Selena Fernandez was forcibly taken from a convenient store located on Jefferson Davis Highway in Virginia.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 19-year-old boy in a convenience store Wednesday night.

Selena Fernandez, 17, of Spotsylvania was forcibly taken from the Courthouse Valero in the 2100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway by Rodney Richards, Jr. around 9 p.m., officials said.

Police said a witness told them that Fernandez entered the store "visibly distraught." They said Fernandez asked to use the phone to call a relative for a ride and a clerk gave her one. Then Richards came into the store and took the phone from Fernandez, witnesses told police. They said Richards removed Fernandez from the store by force.

Officials said Fernandez and Richards were last seen leaving the convenience store going southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway in a white older model four-door sedan. Police believe it is a Honda Accord.

Stafford Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing and Endangered Juvenilehttps://t.co/zfHoruagKF pic.twitter.com/OvhXnzSgCp — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) September 17, 2020

Fernandez is described as a black woman, 5’3” tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Richards is described as a 19-year-old black man, 5’10” tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Richard is an acquaintance of Fernandez and also has a Spotsylvania address.