NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- The American Red Cross and 13News Now are teaming up with its annual Saving Lives Blood Drives across Hampton Roads.

Donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card — courtesy of Suburban Propane — and a free Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

The blood drives will be at the following locations:

Friday, June 29 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Sq. Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Monticello Mall

Saturday, June 30 - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Sq. Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Monticello Mall

Monday, July 2 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Sq. Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Monticello Mall

Tuesday, July 3 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chesapeake Sq. Mall | Greenbrier Mall | Patrick Henry Mall | Monticello Mall

Blood donors with all types, particularly O negative, A negative and B negative are urged to make an appointment to give at the 13News Now Saving Lives Blood Drive.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: 13NewsNow or use the Blood Donor App to schedule your appointment today.

© 2018 WVEC