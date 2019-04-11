VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Animal Control officials will be on the lookout for anyone not following leash laws at certain city parks in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Animal Control, they'll be increasing their presence in city parks and enforcing city laws that require dogs to be on a leash at all times unless inside a city designated dog park.

Here's the statement from Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti:

There has been an increase in concerns voiced regarding dogs being allowed off-leash by their owners in city parks throughout Virginia Beach. Animal Control will be increasing their presence in the city parks and enforcing the city laws requiring dogs to be on a leash at all times unless inside a city designated dog park. We would like to remind the citizens in the city of the laws to increase compliance.

Back in April, city council members decided not to change leash laws on local beaches. Instead, Animal Control must monitor and evaluate situations on beaches for the next 12 months.

That proposed law change would have required dogs to be leashed at all times on all city beaches. The law currently states that your dog doesn't have to be leashed, just "under control."

