NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of homeowners attended VDOT’S first of two public information meetings to discuss the revised study as part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project, Tuesday night.

The re-evaluation of the Hampton Roads Crossing Study Supplemental Environmental Information Statement (SEIS) uses High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes to expand the corridor, a part-time drivable shoulder in the HOT lanes and connections between HOT lanes and I-564.

Homeowner Mike O’Shea echoed the well-known sentiment that traffic around HRBT is horrendous.

“Every Friday night I feel like setting up a lemonade stand at the top of the ramp because it’s a parking lot up there,” said O’Shea.

The study also proposes to use an undeveloped area on the Willoughby Spit as a construction staging area for the project.

Homeowner Sandy White said she attended the meeting to learn the impact the project will have on her property, as well as, voice environmental concerns.

“Especially with the beach, and with the tributaries to the beach. I want to make sure the impact is a good one,” said White.

Several homeowners shared concerns that the project will add even more traffic to the congestion that already exists.

“I’m wondering what are they going to be able to do to keep this down so that we the neighbors don’t need to go out and direct traffic and call the police,” said Homeowner Carolyn Anderson.

Another Citizen Information Meeting will be held on June 20, 2018, at Saint Mary Star of the Sea School located at 12 North Willard Avenue in Hampton.

The open-house format runs from 5 to 7 p.m. both days. There will be no formal presentation. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the study and answer questions.

Citizens are also invited to provide written or oral comments at the meeting or submit them by July 20, 2018, to Scott Smizik, VDOT Project Manager. Smizik's office is located at 1401 E. Broad Street in Richmond. Comments can also be emailed to Scott.Smizik@VDOT.Virginia.Gov. He asks that emails are sent with the subject heading of “HRCS Re-evaluation.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC