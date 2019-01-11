There's no surefire way to keep stink bugs at bay from your home every winter, but researchers at Virginia Tech might have a clue.

VT researchers conducted two studies with the purpose of how to prevent the bugs from infiltrating your home as temperatures get colder.

The first study found that slits and gaps in your home that are three millimeters wide and holes less than seven millimeters can keep the majority of brown marmorated stink bugs out of your home. This species of bug is called Halyomorpha halys.

You should seal holes larger than three to seven millimeters and remove any long-dead stink bugs that could attract other stink bugs.

RELATED: Research experiment suggests Polar Vortex may have killed large amount of invasive stink bugs

RELATED: It's stink bug season; here's how to get rid of them

According to an entomology professor, stink bugs are not only a bother to homeowners, but they're a potential threat to farmers. In the winter, they'll hide out in your home by sneaking through small cracks and openings, but once spring and summer comes, they start feeding on fruit and vegetable crops.

Brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) on green leaves (Ita: cimice asiatica; Deu: Marmorierte Baumwanze; Fra: Punaise diabolique: Spa: Bernat marbrejat)

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most farmers work to control the influx of stink bugs by using insecticide treatments on the crops they feed on.

In another study, instructor Benjamin Chambers found that recently killed stink bugs will deter other stink bugs. However, the very opposite happens if they were killed sometime in the past. Bugs will aggregate around them.

You can read more about the studies here. You can also learn how to make a homemade stink bug trap here.