Are wildfires covered in your homeowners' insurance policy?

The Pilot Mountain fire and smoke around the Triad have folks asking if they have the right insurance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the wildfire at Pilot Mountain burns, sending smoke to different parts of the Triad, a lot of folks are calling their insurance companies asking about wildfire insurance.

Check out this Facebook post from Alliance Insurance Services:

“We've had a lot of questions and concerns of does my homeowners cover fire damage and the short answer is yes. Fire damage is covered on your insurance policy for your homeowners.”

It's great to know you don't need a special policy for wildfires. You're covered, but it's a good reminder to do a home inventory.

Take your phone and take videos or pictures of what's in the house.

Open up drawers, closets, make sure you zoom in on the appliances or electronics, get all furniture and collectibles. Then send that video or pictures to yourself in an email, to a family member, or somewhere you can access it later if need be.

The burn ban is statewide and it is still in effect. While you can be fined for burning anything in your backyard right now, fines could be just the beginning.



“If you're burning something and the fire somehow ends up damaging a neighbor’s house or worse yet, a state park, the liability of your policy could react. You really don't want to be caught up in that,” said Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.