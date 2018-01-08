CARROLLTON, Va. (WVEC) — Officials in Isle of Wight County say an arrest has been made following a day-long investigation at a Carrollton home.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, and Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department were in the Graystone subdivision on Tuesday.

Their activity was centered around a single home on Graystone Drive as part of an FBI operation.

Paul Longoria's booking photo

Western Tidewater Regional Jail

On Wednesday, investigators said that Paul Longoria has since been arrested and charged with manufacture, possession, and/or use of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices.

Longoria will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Isle of Wight.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC