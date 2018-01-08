VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — It’s a change of scenery that’s been years in the making.

The umbrella non-profit known as the Virginia Beach Art Center will be bringing together the Artists Gallery, and the city’s pottery studio under one roof.

“To make it a place that everybody in the city will want to go to,” said Jean Rawls, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Virginia Beach Arts Center.

The new location will be in the Jones Family Trust building located on 17th street, in the heart of the growing arts corridor known as the Vibe District.

“It would be a shame for us to go anywhere else other than the Vibe,” said Rawls.

This move gives the district an anchor that’ll help it build on the creative renaissance already taking place.

It also gives the center a more central location to boost tourism.

The lease has already been signed, but build-out still requires funding.

This Friday there will be a gallery show and pop-up party at the Artists Gallery located at 608 Norfolk Avenue.

The gallery opens at 6 p.m., followed by the pop-up party at 7 p.m.

