VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — More than 250 artists are putting it all on display at the 45th anniversary of the Neptune Festival Arts and Craft Show.

On Saturday, artist Shannon King tried to raise awareness about endangered species through his oil paintings.

“As an artist, it’s our job to say something,” said King.

This year was his first time he has put his work on display at the Neptune Festival. He embarked on a two-day roadtrip from northern Maine to be a part of this weekend’s event.

“It’s quite a show,” said King.

“There’s a lot going on, everybody’s very nice, just incredibly nice people.”

But he said selling his colorful oil paintings is not his main purpose this weekend. Although many of his paintings were marked “sold,” his hope is spectators will be more away of endangered species by looking at them.

“To me, art is trying to tell a story and raise awareness with imagery and try to pull at your heart and your mind,” said King.

One of his paintings featured the endangered sea turtle. In it, his daughter is seen pulling a straw out of the sea turtle’s nose, trying to save it from the garbage in the ocean. She’s featured time and time again in his latest series of paintings. All of them are making their way to a children’s book he and his daughter are collaborating on. King’s paintings will illustrate the book, while his daughters words educate children about animals in need of protection.

“It’s about her growing up as a child, but also, her learning along the way about animals and species,” said King.

They’re hoping to send a message:

“We might be at the top of the food chain, but we’re not the owners of the planet,” said King.

“There are other creatures with us and we need to take care of our planet.”

The Neptune Festival Arts and Craft show will run through Sunday, Sept. 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

