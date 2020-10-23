First Asian giant hornet nest in US found in Whatcom County

Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S.

The first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States was located in Whatcom County, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced Friday morning.

WSDA entomologists discovered the nest on private property in Blaine late Thursday. The nest was found in the cavity of a tree near an area cleared for a residential home, the agency said.

The WSDA scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference Friday to share more information about the nest.

The so-called "murder hornet" was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.

At least 15 Asian giant hornets have been reported in Whatcom County over the last few months. The state has been attempting to locate nests and eradicate the invasive pest.

The rumors are true - our entomologists located the first-ever #AsianGiantHornet nest in the U.S. late yesterday. Press conference at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oXuE6urXff — WA St Dept of Agr (@WSDAgov) October 23, 2020

Earlier this month, researchers from the WSDA assisted by the University of Washington used dental floss to secure a small Bluetooth device to a live Asian giant hornet that was captured by a resident near Blaine, Washington.

The Bluetooth tracker was intended to lead researchers to the hornets' nest. That plan worked, but not for long.

“Unfortunately, we lost the signal but very happy at how well it worked,” said Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with WSDA. “We were able to get four groups of people surrounding the hornet as she was flying.”

Earlier this month, researchers had tried to attach a tracker to another Asian giant hornet, but the glue prevented the hornet from flying back to its nest.

The WSDA is asking the public to report any Asian giant hornet sightings and is asking residents to pay close attention to the direction of flight, which could help researchers find the location of a nest.

The department asks residents to exercise extreme caution if you see one as their stingers are longer than native bees and hornets, they can sting repeatedly and their venom is more toxic. However, officials said the invasive hornets do not pose a significant threat to humans and pets.