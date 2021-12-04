Five people hurt in crash involving ambulance in Virginia Beach

The crash took place near Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. A total of five people were hurt, but their injuries aren't life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating what caused a crash in Virginia Beach that landed five people in the hospital Monday morning.

Dispatchers got the call around 9:30 a.m.

They said a private ambulance and a car collided at the corner of Princess Anne Road and Concert Drive. That's right by Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said a total of five people were hurt in the collision, but none suffered any injuries that were life-threatening.