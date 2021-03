The crash shut down four lanes of the interstate.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — State police are working to determine what caused a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon that shut down four lanes of I-64 and injured at least one person.

Authorities say the crash took place shortly before 2:45 p.m. on I-64 near exit 256 just west of Victory Boulevard.

Details are slim right now. Police haven't said how many people were hurt or the exact number of vehicles that were involved.

