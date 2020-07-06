At Sunday's demonstrations, children, religious groups speak against injustice

Sporting all kinds of cloth face masks, protesters marched, chanted and prayed through the sunny, 80-degree June day. They spoke from all areas of Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — On June 6 and 7, protests only picked up in Hampton Roads after weeks of people speaking out against the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Sunday featured marches in several local cities, including a march meant for children in Chesapeake and a prayer march with faith leaders in Norfolk. There were also demonstrations in Portsmouth and Gloucester County.

Hundreds showed up to the prayer march at Norfolk's City Hall at 3 p.m. 13News Now's Angelo Vargas was on the scene, capturing video of the protesters and their signs.

Prayer March starting soon in Norfolk. Pastors tell me thousands are expected to be in attendance Posted by Angelo Vargas 13News Now on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Portsmouth also had a sit-down prayer vigil at the LOVE sculpture that overlooks the Elizabeth River.

The demonstrations call for unity, racial justice and police accountability.