RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday that he launched a Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline and website to find if there has been any criminal sexual abuse of children in Virginia's Catholic dioceses and if any cover-ups have occurred.

"Few people in our lives are more trusted and therefore more powerful than our faith leaders," he said.

The hotline and website are part of an ongoing investigation.

"Survivors of clergy abuse will be able to contact the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline 24/7 by phone or online. They can report anonymously or identify themselves," said Herring.

Herring said this comes after the Pennsylvania grand jury report documented decades of sexual abuse and cover-up by the Catholic clergy up there.

"If there has been abuse or cover up as there has been in Pennsylvania, I want to know about it, and I want to root it out," he said.

Locally, the Samaritan House, which works with victims of abuse, said this is a great resource for victims. The anonymous aspect may help with making the reporting process more comfortable for some.

"People in powerful positions do great good, but they can also do great harm," said Courtney Pierce, who works for the Samaritan House. "I think it would be great particularly for people in the faith-based community to talk about their trauma."

The Samaritan House also provides 24/7 hotlines and resources because they know abuse happens beyond faith communities.

"We want to be able to provide people with all of the resources they need because when you're dealing with trauma, we know one shoe doesn't fit everyone," said Pierce.

13News Now reached out to the Diocese of Richmond, which oversees churches in our area.

They provided a joint statement along with the Diocese of Arlington, which said they are cooperating with the investigation.

It also said, "We promised to publish a list of all priests and deacons against whom credible and substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made, and we renew that promise. We will continue these efforts and ensure it does not impede the Attorney General's investigation."

Read the full statement here.

CLICK HERE to report Virginia Clergy Abuse.

