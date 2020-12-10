x
Authorities investigating prisoner's death at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

Staff at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail is awaiting test results from a preliminary autopsy report to determine the cause of the prisoner’s death.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a Virginia jail early Sunday. 

The Virginian-Pilot reports that staff at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail is awaiting test results from a preliminary autopsy report to determine the cause of the prisoner’s death. 

Jail spokeswoman Sara Mahayni said in a news release that the prisoner arrived at the Williamsburg, Virginia, jail on Friday and was found dead around 1 a.m. on Sunday. 

The prisoner's name wasn't immediately released. 

