NORFOLK, Va. — Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!'s concert experience will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 70 cities, including in Norfolk.

The show will be making a stop on Sunday, May 17 at Norfolk's Chrysler Hall.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will have the chance to enjoy Baby Shark joining up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale this Friday, December 6 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or in person at Scope Arena Box Office.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

The live tour and viral sensation will continue its run starting March 1, 2020, in Independence, MO.

A full list of markets going on sale this week can be found at Babysharklive.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon. For more information, click here.

This Oct. 2, 2019 photo released by Baby Shark Live! shows the cast of the Baby Shark Live! tour which is launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America.

AP