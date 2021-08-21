Pishon Havilah Gift Shop will be partnering with a number of groups to host a back-to-school drive Saturday at 204 Centreport Drive in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pishon Havilah Gift Shop will be hosting its very first back-to-school drive Saturday.

The drive will be held at 204 Centreport Drive in Greensboro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Atrium area just outside the gift shop.

Organizer Porsha Goebel said they're hoping for as many participants as possible.

"We will be giving out, as well as accepting Book-Bags and School Supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis or if you’d like to donate more supplies that would be fine also," she said.

Goebel said they have supplies for teachers as well.

The gift shop is partnering with a number of organizations including Embassy Suites of Greensboro, North Carolina, E.M.B.R.A.C.E. by Motivational Speaker & Author Chenelle Wiles, Urban Renaissance Culture Enterprises LLC & STAY UP NOT DOWN LLC. by Tevin Tevin Teflon Blade Whiteside, and Andrews Insurance Agency by Lauren & Josh Andrews for the event.