2 Baltimore officers shot at shopping center; suspect dead

Police say two Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers were shot near Security Square Mall.

WOODLAWN, Md. — Two law enforcement officers are injured after a shooting near Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Police said around 8 a.m. two Baltimore City officers with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were shot in the area of the 6900 Block of Security Boulevard and taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect involved in the shooting suffered one gunshot wound is pronounced dead, police said.

In a press conference Tuesday, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the suspect in the shooting was a 32-year-old man who was wanted on a warrant in connection to a homicide committed on June 19. Harrison did not identify the suspect, or give additional details about the June homicide investigation.

Harrison said the officers were looking for the suspect’s car when they found the suspect in a car in the shopping center's parking lot. The officers then approached the suspect and he opened fire, Harrison said. Several officers at the scene shot back at the suspect, killing him.

Harrison also said both officers were alert and upbeat following the incident, and are expected to be OK. A Shock Trauma official said both officers arrived in serious condition and are stabilized.

"Our prayers are with the officers for a full and speedy recovery," Harrison said in the press conference.

SKY9 was at the scene of the shooting where there is a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Security Square Mall.

Several vehicles and a car with bullet holes were seen through the aerial footage.

